Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) to Neutral

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $15.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.59% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AERI. Citigroup increased their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.45.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 36.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AERI opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $17.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $748.30 million, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerie Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 225.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,003,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 694,744 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,435,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 618,499 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,678,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,275,000 after purchasing an additional 475,017 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,201,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,770,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,212,000 after acquiring an additional 416,759 shares during the period.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
