Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) to Neutral

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $15.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AERI. Citigroup increased their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 36.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $17.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $748.30 million, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AERI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 225.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,003,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 694,744 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,435,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 618,499 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,678,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,275,000 after purchasing an additional 475,017 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,201,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,770,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,212,000 after acquiring an additional 416,759 shares during the period.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

