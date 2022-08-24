Cappasity (CAPP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $183,129.00

Cappasity (CAPP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Cappasity has a total market cap of $442,254.11 and approximately $183,129.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cappasity coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cappasity has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,255.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003797 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00128646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00033138 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00079697 BTC.

Cappasity Profile

Cappasity (CAPP) is a coin. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 865,795,081 coins and its circulating supply is 663,271,025 coins. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog.

Cappasity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

