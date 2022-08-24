CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO) to Issue $0.18 Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

CareCloud Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MTBCO opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. CareCloud has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $27.45.

Get CareCloud alerts:

Insider Transactions at CareCloud

In other news, CFO Bill Korn sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $143,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.