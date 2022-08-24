Caspian Reaches Market Cap of $421,454.68 (CSP)

Caspian (CSP) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Caspian has a market cap of $421,454.68 and $3,139.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Caspian alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,626.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003812 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00128574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00033516 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00076203 BTC.

About Caspian

CSP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Caspian

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.