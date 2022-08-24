Cassia Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,403 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 5.4% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of STIP stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.27. 8,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,035. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.45 and a 12-month high of $107.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.35.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.