Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.68

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.68 and last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 43805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 130,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $1,812,070.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,942.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 130,741 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $1,812,070.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 475,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,942.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 6,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $40,664.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,770.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,893 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,435. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

