Ccore 24-Hour Volume Tops $78.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CCO) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Ccore coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ccore has a total market cap of $13,657.56 and $78.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ccore has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,552.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003868 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00129271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033692 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00075348 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io.

Ccore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

