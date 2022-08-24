CELEBPLUS Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $5.39 Million (CELEB)

CELEBPLUS (CELEB) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One CELEBPLUS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CELEBPLUS has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of CELEBPLUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CELEBPLUS has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CELEBPLUS alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,509.11 or 1.00142387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003856 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00128962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00033499 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00076458 BTC.

CELEBPLUS Coin Profile

CELEBPLUS is a coin. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2020. CELEBPLUS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,833,332 coins.

CELEBPLUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celeb Plus aims at a decentralized platform that enables reasonable consensus on rewards by directly connecting the members of the ecosystem, brands and celebs, through the blockchain technology and maximizes the efficiency to allow for reasonable spending of advertising expenses by recording activity data on the blocks and measuring contributions of each actor based on the credible data. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CELEBPLUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CELEBPLUS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CELEBPLUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CELEBPLUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CELEBPLUS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.