CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.62

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 61710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

CEMIG Stock Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMIG

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

