Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Up to $7.74

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.74, but opened at $8.09. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 303,796 shares traded.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen set a $10.50 price objective on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Centennial Resource Development from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.57.
Centennial Resource Development Trading Up 3.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 4.90.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 813,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 404,565 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,176 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 16,970 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,295,000.
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
