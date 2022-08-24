Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Up to $7.74

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.74, but opened at $8.09. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 303,796 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen set a $10.50 price objective on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Centennial Resource Development from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.57.

Centennial Resource Development Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 4.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Centennial Resource Development

In other Centennial Resource Development news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 115,762 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $752,453.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,332,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,661,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 813,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 404,565 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,176 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 16,970 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,295,000.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

