Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.67

Shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and traded as high as $18.14. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $18.09, with a volume of 8,245 shares traded.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.05.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.
