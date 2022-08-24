Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.67

Shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and traded as high as $18.14. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $18.09, with a volume of 8,245 shares traded.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.05.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 867,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,120,000 after buying an additional 372,148 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000.

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

