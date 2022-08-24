Ceres Reaches One Day Volume of $2,667.00 (CERES)

Ceres (CERES) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. Ceres has a total market cap of $202,326.09 and approximately $2,667.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ceres has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for $36.71 or 0.00171055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00771928 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00016580 BTC.
About Ceres
Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ceres
Receive News & Updates for Ceres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ceres and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.