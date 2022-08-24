Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CERT. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Certara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Certara Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,035. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.91. Certara has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.67, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Certara news, Director Stephen M. Mclean bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $326,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,440. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $28,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,958,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,219,841. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Mclean purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $326,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,706,893 shares of company stock valued at $136,396,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Certara by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,624 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Certara by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Certara by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 51,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Certara by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 52,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter worth $569,000. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also

