Chainlink (LINK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $332.01 Million

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $3.32 billion and $332.01 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.05 or 0.00033168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,259.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003803 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00128627 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00079454 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Chainlink Coin Profile

Chainlink (LINK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,599,970 coins. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

