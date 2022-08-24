Channels 24-Hour Volume Reaches $25,290.00 (CAN)

Channels (CAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, Channels has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Channels coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Channels has a market cap of $83,316.97 and $25,290.00 worth of Channels was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,689.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003845 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00128883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033581 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00075169 BTC.

About Channels

CAN is a coin. Channels’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,491,264 coins. Channels’ official Twitter account is @canya_io.

Buying and Selling Channels

According to CryptoCompare, “CanYa is a platform for the home and digital services industry, allowing users to find, book, pay and review service providers. The CanYaCoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, powering the platform payment system, enabling a decentralised, trustless and hedged escrow service, a single bridge between fiat and a variety of cryptocurrencies, a powerful rewards system to encourage network effects, and incentivised user-curation and userarbitration. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Channels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Channels should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Channels using one of the exchanges listed above.

