ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Price Up 8.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) were up 8.8% on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. The company traded as high as $15.45 and last traded at $15.45. Approximately 99,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,251,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CHPT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Insider Transactions at ChargePoint

In other news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $526,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,055.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,696,646 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $23,023,486.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $526,324.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,055.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,118,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,874,024 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

ChargePoint Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 1,057.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.35.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

