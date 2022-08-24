ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Price Up 8.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) were up 8.8% on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. The company traded as high as $15.45 and last traded at $15.45. Approximately 99,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,251,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CHPT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.
In other news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $526,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,055.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,696,646 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $23,023,486.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $526,324.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,055.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,118,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,874,024 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.35.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
