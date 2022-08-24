Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.74

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$10.74 and last traded at C$10.79, with a volume of 288849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.96.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSH.UN. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.68.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.93. The stock has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 314.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,060.00%.

In related news, Director Virginia Ann Davis acquired 5,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,068.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$167,012.90.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

