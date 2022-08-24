Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 3.4% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,617,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 108,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 729.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 14,924 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,971 shares of company stock worth $7,537,566 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,752,388. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $93.31 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $317.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.