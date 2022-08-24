Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $500.00 million-$500.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $507.80 million. Children’s Place also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.00-$7.00 EPS.

Children’s Place Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Children’s Place stock traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $43.49. 13,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,133. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.97. Children’s Place has a one year low of $36.97 and a one year high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($1.86). Children’s Place had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The firm had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Children’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Children’s Place has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.60.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 1,517.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

