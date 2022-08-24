Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 63,296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 977,493 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $9.82.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Capital Corp VII

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVII. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 491.7% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

