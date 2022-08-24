Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.37

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.37 and last traded at C$9.42, with a volume of 125173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.44.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Cineplex from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cineplex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.47.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$591.18 million and a P/E ratio of -2.97.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

