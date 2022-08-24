Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.16 billion-$13.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.82 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.49-$3.56 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.11. The stock had a trading volume of 474,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,516,038. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $195.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,373 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.