CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) traded down 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55. 378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 103,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CINT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CI&T from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CI&T from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.86.

Get CI&T alerts:

CI&T Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CI&T Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in CI&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.