Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLVT shares. TheStreet upgraded Clarivate from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clarivate from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate Stock Performance

NYSE CLVT opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.51 million. Clarivate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clarivate by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Clarivate by 56.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarivate

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.