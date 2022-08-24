Clear Street Markets LLC Buys Shares of 2,925 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Fiserv by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its position in Fiserv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Fiserv by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in Fiserv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.7 %

FISV stock opened at $106.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 500,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

