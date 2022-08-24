Clear Street Markets LLC Decreases Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of KLA by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,087,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of KLA by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 126,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,401,000 after buying an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of KLA by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.16.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLA stock opened at $362.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.35. KLA Co. has a one year low of $282.83 and a one year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $95,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,339,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $95,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,339,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $127,026.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,025 shares of company stock worth $2,681,699 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.