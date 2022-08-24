Clear Street Markets LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,300 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MFA Financial worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on MFA Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MFA Financial to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Insider Transactions at MFA Financial

MFA Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, VP Mei Lin sold 4,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $54,688.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $37,407. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.93.

MFA Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.46%.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Further Reading

