Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 1,142 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in ASML by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

ASML Price Performance

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML stock opened at $525.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $512.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $573.12. The stock has a market cap of $215.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $412.67 and a 1 year high of $895.93.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.63%.

About ASML



ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

