ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Insider Franklin Resources Inc Purchases 4,328 Shares

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,328 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $132,869.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,041.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Price Performance
NYSE CTR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,881. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.51.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
Featured Articles
