Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) is Kabouter Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Kabouter Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,236,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 216,090 shares during the period. Cognyte Software accounts for about 11.8% of Kabouter Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kabouter Management LLC owned about 3.33% of Cognyte Software worth $25,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGNT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Cognyte Software by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cognyte Software by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cognyte Software by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair cut Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Cognyte Software Price Performance

CGNT stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $4.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,256. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $28.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.81). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.