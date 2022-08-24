CoinFi (COFI) Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

CoinFi (COFI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $231,660.27 and approximately $22,076.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinFi has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,669.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003842 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00128538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00033548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00075904 BTC.

CoinFi Coin Profile

COFI is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi.

CoinFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.