Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.95.

