Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 138 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,713,000 after acquiring an additional 33,353 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,361,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

BlackRock Trading Up 0.3 %

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $696.97 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $105.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $650.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $679.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

