Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,700 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,976,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,073,000 after acquiring an additional 351,432 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,644,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,057,000 after acquiring an additional 119,762 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,124,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,397,000 after acquiring an additional 976,465 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,835,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,401,000 after acquiring an additional 627,634 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRO opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

