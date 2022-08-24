Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,928 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,886 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,127,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $184,944,000 after purchasing an additional 305,586 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 79.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.7% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 35,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.41.

Insider Activity

Devon Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DVN opened at $70.88 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

