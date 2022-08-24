Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 511 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,696 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,835,000 after purchasing an additional 652,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,158,032,000 after purchasing an additional 336,690 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,823,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,962,730,000 after purchasing an additional 103,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $449.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $126.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $423.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

