Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,698 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CUBE. TheStreet upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.00. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.75%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

