Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,608 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBSH. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,870,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,929,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,345,000 after buying an additional 344,336 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 298.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 375,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,802,000 after buying an additional 281,073 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,192,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,951,000 after buying an additional 242,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $310,276.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,380.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.31 per share, with a total value of $341,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,704.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $310,276.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,303 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,380.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,150 and have sold 6,474 shares valued at $464,244. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CBSH opened at $70.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.36. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.81 and a 1 year high of $74.72.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.50 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

