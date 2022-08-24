Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,905 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 3.1% of Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,937,972 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $137,557,000 after purchasing an additional 32,245 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,473 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,018,113 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $141,308,000 after buying an additional 561,665 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in Comcast by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 10,997,988 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $514,926,000 after buying an additional 329,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,146,610. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.20. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $166.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

