Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,631 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,306,009 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $295,247,000 after acquiring an additional 25,034 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.7% during the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 66.4% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.7% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 103,894 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $449,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast Trading Down 0.1 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $37.21. 517,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,146,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.20. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

