Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHCT. B. Riley lowered their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th.
Community Healthcare Trust Stock Down 2.5 %
NYSE:CHCT opened at $38.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.90. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $32.57 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The company has a market capitalization of $968.61 million, a PE ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.64.
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.
