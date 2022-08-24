Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCTGet Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHCT. B. Riley lowered their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:CHCT opened at $38.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.90. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $32.57 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The company has a market capitalization of $968.61 million, a PE ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Healthcare Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at $20,160,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,076,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,879,000 after acquiring an additional 233,350 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth about $9,741,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $7,484,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,412,000 after buying an additional 156,449 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

