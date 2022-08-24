Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Shares Sold by Discerene Group LP

Discerene Group LP reduced its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,593 shares during the period. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas comprises about 1.1% of Discerene Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Discerene Group LP’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $8,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCU. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,237,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,988,000 after purchasing an additional 171,608 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.02. 1,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,897. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.83.

CCU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. HSBC upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

