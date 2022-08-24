Comparing Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) and Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) and Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Regions Financial and Shore Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regions Financial $6.61 billion 3.12 $2.52 billion $2.22 9.93 Shore Bancshares $83.67 million 4.65 $15.37 million $1.21 16.20

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Bancshares. Regions Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shore Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regions Financial 0 7 8 0 2.53 Shore Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Regions Financial and Shore Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Regions Financial currently has a consensus target price of $24.60, indicating a potential upside of 11.56%. Shore Bancshares has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.24%. Given Shore Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shore Bancshares is more favorable than Regions Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Regions Financial and Shore Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regions Financial 32.85% 14.07% 1.39% Shore Bancshares 18.56% 7.18% 0.70%

Volatility and Risk

Regions Financial has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.9% of Regions Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Regions Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Regions Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Regions Financial pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shore Bancshares pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Regions Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Regions Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Regions Financial beats Shore Bancshares on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services. It serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as deposits. The Wealth Management segment offers credit related products, and retirement and savings solutions; and trust and investment management, asset management, and estate planning services to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. The company also provides investment and insurance products; low-income housing tax credit corporate fund syndication services; and other specialty financing services. As of March 01, 2022, it operated through a network of 1,300 banking offices and 2,000 automated teller machines across the South, Midwest, and Texas. Regions Financial Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit; residential real estate construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and loans to consumers, including home equity, automobile, installment, home improvement, and personal lines of credit, as well as other consumer financing products. In addition, it offers non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; and trust, asset management, and financial planning services. Further, the company provides merchant credit card clearing, as well as telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. It operates 29 full service branches, 30 ATMs, and 5 loan production offices in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, Kent County, Queen Anne's County, Caroline County, Talbot County, Dorchester County, Anne Arundel County, and Worcester County in Maryland; Kent County, Delaware; and Accomack County, Virginia. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

