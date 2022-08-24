Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTG opened at $7.85 on Friday. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $121.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $82.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Computer Task Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTG. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,393,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 240,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 181,316 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 101.7% in the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 63,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 32,028 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 69.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.