Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Computer Task Group Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CTG opened at $7.85 on Friday. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $121.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $82.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Computer Task Group Company Profile
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
- Chipotle is Cooking Up Another Run at $2,000
- Is Fisker Ready to Re-Emerge as the Tesla Killer?
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.