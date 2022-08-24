ContentBox Market Capitalization Hits $409,344.22 (BOX)

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $409,344.22 and approximately $33,813.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00009054 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00216734 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000268 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.