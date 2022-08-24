ConvaTec Group Plc to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0549 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CNVVY opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $12.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CNVVY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ConvaTec Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 285 ($3.44) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 225 ($2.72) in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConvaTec Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

