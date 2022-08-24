Cormark Weighs in on Canadian Western Bank’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 19th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Canadian Western Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

CWB has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.96.

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$26.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$26.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.63. The firm has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.98. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$24.11 and a twelve month high of C$41.56.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$258.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$264.90 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.50, for a total value of C$40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,206 shares in the company, valued at C$642,753. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,759 shares of company stock worth $130,586.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

