Cortex (CTXC) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

Cortex (CTXC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000607 BTC on exchanges. Cortex has a total market cap of $26.29 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cortex has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 199,805,062 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai.

Buying and Selling Cortex

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

