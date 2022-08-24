Coty (COTY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect Coty to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coty Stock Down 0.1 %

COTY opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 2.00. Coty has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $11.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Coty by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 506,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at about $383,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Coty by 1,387.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,218,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,773,000 after buying an additional 2,069,642 shares in the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Coty in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

