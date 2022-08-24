Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Up to $16.50

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.50, but opened at $17.38. Couchbase shares last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 436 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Couchbase from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase Stock Up 7.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.54 million and a P/E ratio of -6.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.62 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 33.71% and a negative net margin of 48.65%. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Couchbase by 10.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 6.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.